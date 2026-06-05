Colorado juvenile tries to get away from Arapahoe County deputies on e-bike

A juvenile in Colorado tried to get away from Arapahoe County deputies while riding an e-bike. Now, deputies are urging parents to warn their children about reckless e-bike riding.

According to investigators, the rider tried to get away from deputies in a residential neighborhood, reaching high speeds and taking risks they said endangered everyone nearby. Deputies also said the rider narrowly avoided crashing into a fence that they believe could have resulted in serious injury.

Arapahoe County

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said that because e-bikes can travel at high speeds, when operated recklessly, they become a danger to pedestrians, motorists and the riders.

They also want to remind everyone that if a deputy tries to stop you, running from law enforcement is serious and can result in consequences like felony eluding charges or other offenses.

Deputies urge all e-bike riders to ride responsibly.

Many communities across the Denver metro area have taken action to curb illegal e-bike activity. The Parker Police Department has launched a new online reporting link as part of its crackdown on illegal e-bike and dirtbike use.

The Erie and Boulder police departments said they are cracking down on high-powered electric bikes after recent dangerous incidents involving teenagers.