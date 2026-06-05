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Colorado juvenile tries to get away from Arapahoe County deputies on e-bike

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Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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A juvenile in Colorado tried to get away from Arapahoe County deputies while riding an e-bike. Now, deputies are urging parents to warn their children about reckless e-bike riding. 

According to investigators, the rider tried to get away from deputies in a residential neighborhood, reaching high speeds and taking risks they said endangered everyone nearby. Deputies also said the rider narrowly avoided crashing into a fence that they believe could have resulted in serious injury. 

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Arapahoe County

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said that because e-bikes can travel at high speeds, when operated recklessly, they become a danger to pedestrians, motorists and the riders. 

They also want to remind everyone that if a deputy tries to stop you, running from law enforcement is serious and can result in consequences like felony eluding charges or other offenses. 

Deputies urge all e-bike riders to ride responsibly. 

Many communities across the Denver metro area have taken action to curb illegal e-bike activity. The Parker Police Department has launched a new online reporting link as part of its crackdown on illegal e-bike and dirtbike use.

The Erie and Boulder police departments said they are cracking down on high-powered electric bikes after recent dangerous incidents involving teenagers.      

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