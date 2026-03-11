Colorado law enforcement cracks down on modified e-bikes: "These are extremely dangerous"

Law enforcement agencies across Colorado's Front Range are cracking down on high-powered electric bikes after recent dangerous incidents involving teenagers riding vehicles that can legally qualify as motorcycles.

CBS Colorado's Sarah Horbacewicz interviews Boulder County Sheriff Patrol Sergeant David Salaman. CBS

Erie Police say they've had more than 70 incidents in the last two years involving that type of vehicle. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office says their deputies have stopped dozens of riders in the last year, with some as young as 14 years old riding the modified bikes without licenses, registration, or insurance. Authorities say many of the young riders, and even their parents, may not realize the bikes they are using are considered illegal for road use.

"These are extremely dangerous," Boulder County Sheriff Patrol Sergeant David Salaman said, "We actually pulled over an electric motorcycle the other day, and it was 59 mph on an electric motorcycle, and it was a 14-year-old riding it."

Body and dash cam footage from Erie and Boulder police show teens riding the motorized bikes where they shouldn't or doing tricks in the roadways.

"You're doing wheelies on a motorcycle in the park," an Erie police officer says to a high school student during a stop at the community skate park earlier this month, "Do you have insurance and registration and a license for this?" The rider responds no.

Erie Police Department

Salaman says many of the vehicles being stopped fall into a category that requires the same legal requirements as a motorcycle. Not only requiring the bike to be insured and operated by someone with a license, but it also requires the use of required safety signals and registration.

The bikes have been involved in several serious crashes across the Front Range. At Good Samaritan Medical Center, emergency room physician Dr. Daniel Cheek says he regularly sees patients in the ER with injuries related to these motorized bikes.

Cheek said some of the injuries he sees include, "Traumatic brain injury is certainly a big one. Cervical spine injuries, the other sort of top ones would be radius ulna fractures of the forearm. You know that sort of stopping as you fly forward. The other one would be rib fractures. So broken ribs and then lastly, typically, lower extremity fractures and injuries are very common."

In one incident last year outside a Safeway in Superior, surveillance video shows an e-bike rider speeding through a parking lot when he collides with a truck. Salaman said he's concerned parents don't know enough about how their kids are riding these bikes.

"I think that's one of the biggest problems — the education piece," a deputy said. "I don't think parents know."

Not all e-bikes are illegal. Standard Class 2 electric bicycles, which can reach speeds of up to 20 mph and include pedal-assist features, are allowed in bike lanes. However, many bikes purchased online resemble these models but can be modified or "hacked" to reach speeds of close to 60 mph or more.

Boulder Police Dept.

Local bike shop owner Daniel Johnson, who runs Cycle Erie, says the rapid growth of inexpensive imported models has created safety concerns.

"It's all this third-party warehousing from Asia pumping into the U.S. market," Johnson said. "They're very fast, but the biggest issue we see is that they're usually in really bad condition. Sometimes the brakes don't even work."

Johnson says parents frequently contact his shop looking for safer options after learning about the risks.

"Parents call us every week," he said. "Since the beginning of 2026, we've probably switched out four to six of these bikes and taken some of the other style bikes off the road."

His shop focuses on e-bikes designed with safety features such as functioning brakes, lights, and regulated speed limits.

While Johnson says he appreciates that e-bikes give teenagers independence and a way to travel around town, he believes many young riders would be safer using traditional bicycles or properly regulated e-bikes.

"I really love that these kids are getting out and having the freedom to get around," he said. "But they would be better served on more of an actual bicycle."

Salaman says the message for parents is simple.

"Just like you wouldn't give your kid the keys to your car at 14," he said, "don't let them get something that could potentially kill them."

Generally, if the bike goes faster than 28 mph, it's meant for the road, and anyone driving it without a license or insurance could get hundreds of dollars in fines, and their parents could too. If any rider tries to evade police when getting pulled over on these bikes, and Salaman says it often happens when riders try to drive off the road, it could bring felony charges and points to the rider's future driver's license.

Both law enforcement and the bike shop are working to educate parents and students about these bikes through new signs in town, fliers, and by visiting schools to talk to students.