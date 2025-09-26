Colorado jury convicts man in puppy theft from Centennial pet store

A jury in Colorado has convicted a man for his role in the theft of two English Bulldog puppies from Perfect Pets in Centennial. Jonathan Muniz, 33, was found guilty on several charges, including robbery, felony theft, conspiracy to commit felony theft and third-degree assault.

Perfect Pets

According to prosecutors, Muniz carried out a coordinated plan to steal the puppies in February 2025 with the help of two accomplices. The 18th Judicial District Attorney said one co-defendant, later identified as Timothy Davis, faked a seizure in the store to distract employees while Muniz lifted the puppies out of their enclosure.

Timothy Davis Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Prosecutors said as Muniz tried to leave the store, he pushed past one employee who was trying to stop him. He was then tackled by a second employee, who Muniz then kicked in the face. Muniz then ran out the front door to a waiting getaway car with the puppies, according to evidence presented in court. Investigators have identified Porfiria Tacorante as the owner of the getaway car.

A good Samaritan returned one of the puppies a few days later. She told authorities she bought the dog from a street vendor in north Denver and realized it was one of the missing pups after seeing a news story about the theft.

Porfiria Tacorante and Jonathan Muniz Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

"The store employee who bravely intervened that day was put in harm's way because of Mr. Muniz's selfish and egregious actions," Deputy District Attorney Makena Granger said. "No one should fear being assaulted at their workplace simply for trying to protect animals in their care. Our office is proud to have secured justice in this case."

Sentencing for Muniz has been scheduled for Dec. 5. Muniz remains behind bars in the Arapahoe County Jail. Two co-defendants still have pending cases in the 18th Judicial District.

The second stolen puppy remains missing.