Suspects arrested, accused of stealing puppies from Colorado pet shop

Authorities have arrested two more suspects accused of stealing puppies from a Colorado pet shop in February.

Perfect Pets

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said on Feb. 21, three suspects stole two English Bulldog puppies from Perfect Pets in Centennial. Authorities said Timothy Davis faked a seizure to create a distraction while another suspect grabbed the puppies from an enclosure and ran out of the store. The suspects escaped in a gold Cadillac Escalade. Davis was arrested soon after.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

A good Samaritan returned one of the puppies a few days later. She told authorities she bought the dog from a street vendor in north Denver and realized it was one of the missing pups after seeing a news story about the theft.

On Feb. 28, deputies arrested a second suspect at a home in Denver. Officials said Jonathan Muniz was the suspect who lifted the lid of the enclosure and escaped with the puppies. Authorities said an employee tried to stop Muniz, tackling him to the ground. As he scrambled to his feet Muniz allegedly kicked the employee before grabbing the puppies again and running out the front door.

Muniz is in custody at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility and is being held on a no-bond hold. He is facing charges of robbery, theft, conspiracy to commit theft, third-degree assault, violation of a protection order and two counts of cruelty to animals.

Porfiria Tacorante and Jonathan Muniz Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

A third suspect was arrested on Wednesday. Investigators identified Porfiria Tacorante as the owner of the getaway car and obtained a warrant for her arrest. Tacorante reportedly turned herself into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility, then posted a $25,000 cash/surety bond. She is facing charges of theft and conspiracy to commit theft.

The second puppy has not been found. Authorities encouraged anyone with information on the theft or where the puppy may be to contact Investigator Erik VanCleave at 720-874-7762 or evancleave@arapahoegov.com.