"Jagged Little Pill" offers representation to everyone in upcoming stop at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

"Jagged Little Pill" offers representation to everyone in upcoming stop at DCPA

Next week the cast and crew of "Jagged Little Pill" will arrive at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts for their performances at the Buell Theater. The show, which launched on Broadway several years ago, follows the trials and triumphs of a young family and their friends.

While the popular 1990's hits of Alanis Morissette are the reason many fans flock to the production, there are several underlying themes and topics addressed in the show that connect to audiences in unique and sometimes personal ways.

"It is a new layer to this music we didn't experience 25 years ago," said Jade McLeod who portrays Jo in the show.

"There is a humaneness about Jagged that is unavoidable," said Heidi Blickenstaff who portrays Mary in the show.

CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas traveled to Kansas City to visit exclusively with the cast of JLP before their stop in Denver. The stars of the show all agreed that the storyline can be heavy at times, maybe even triggering for some. However, all said there were many lessons and discussions to leave the show with for the audience.

"It is an overwhelming show in many ways. It is not your typical music, it is meant to be that way," McLeod said. "It is meant to make every single person in the audience feel something, because we (on the cast) are feeling something."

The show touches on many difficult topics including sexual assault, cyberbullying, racism, and addiction. It also brings up modern societal discussions including those of LGBTQ activism and more.

Those CBS News Colorado spoke with said the show intentionally makes people uncomfortable, and that may be in different acts depending on who you are or your life experiences.

"I think there is beauty in being uncomfortable. I think there is something you can take away from, learn and grow from," said Lauren Chanelle, who portrays "Frankie" in the production.

Some of the cast said they felt the show may not be best for young children, and encouraged parents to review the content and themes of the show before bringing older kids. There is not an age limit to purchase a ticket, however the DCPA has posted a warning about adult themes and strong language that can be seen or heard on stage.

Dillon Klena, who portrays "Nick" in the show said one of the beautiful things about the production is its ability to connect both the audience and even the cast to at least one character.

"At the beginning of the tour I didn't know if I connected with Nick. But, doing the show eight nights a week, every night you learn new things about the character and yourself," Klena said.

"One of the things Jagged does so beautifully is hold a mirror up to what a lot of human beings are going through no matter their age," Blickenstaff said.

Allison Sheppard, who portrays "Bella" in JLP, said everyone should be able to connect with at least one theme or person in the production. And from there, they should all be able to walk away feeling like they learned something.

"Advocate for yourself. Stand up and speak out for what is right. Use your voice to create change and create a community," Sheppard said.

"(Many audiences) were so surprised that this show cut so deep and hit so hard, but they suddenly felt they were represented on stage," Blickenstaff said.

The music of Alanis Morissette shines in Jagged Little Pill, bringing back memories of the inconic pop album in 1995 for many. The music, peppered with many comedic moments, helps lighten the otherwise serious tone of the production.

"To be able to walk away from the theater knowing we have been able to laugh a little bit makes the show better," Klena said. "The audiences love it. It seems to touch them in a way that no other show has before."

"You are going to get a great story as well, that is the most important thing. It is really entertaining," said Chris Hoch, who portrays "Steve" in the show.

The production is in Denver Aug. 16 through the 27. If you are interested in seeing Jagged Little Pill visit the DCPA's website for more information.

CBS News Colorado is a proud partner of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.