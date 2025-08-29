Person spotted crossing busy Colorado interstate on foot with bicycle

Man crosses busy lanes of I-270 in Denver on bicycle

Man crosses busy lanes of I-270 in Denver on bicycle

A Colorado Department of Transportation camera captured a concerning situation on Friday morning in the northern part of the Denver metro area. A person walked with a bicycle across I-270.

The crossing happened just after 7 a.m. near where Quebec Street intersects with the interstate. That's close to where I-270 meets I-70 in Denver.

The person crossed several lanes in one direction and then hopped over a concrete barrier. Then they went across the lanes in the other direction.

The person made it safely to the other side of the interstate.

Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, said in a statement on the CSP website that such behavior is irresponsible and unsafe.

"Crossing a highway on foot or walking alongside a road that is not designed for pedestrians is extremely dangerous," Packard said. "Pedestrians are less likely to survive these collisions. Drivers aren't expecting to see people on these types of roads, and highway speeds reduce reaction time and require longer stopping distances, leading to devastating collisions if a pedestrian enters a lane or a vehicle fails to maintain proper lane position. Road debris can also be launched from passing vehicles."