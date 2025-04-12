Colorado elementary school ranked one of the healthiest in the country

Independence Elementary School ranked one of the healthiest in the country

In Colorado, one school in the Cherry Creek School District is being recognized for being one of the healthiest in the country.

That distinction is granted by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation and focuses on schools that are implementing new practices to support the health of its students and staff.

That's why every Friday morning at Independence Elementary in Aurora starts off with a bang.

"We do 'star awards' every Friday. That's our chance to positively reinforce our students for these common expectations that we have," Principal Lisa Morris said. "We announce the students and then they're able to come down and get their award, and then they go into our library and they're able to pick a book out of our book vending machine."

Next, classrooms have morning meetings where students can express themselves and interact with their peers.

"Our primary focus is developing a sense of belonging for students and for staff," Morris said.

This is the result of a years-long effort to create an emotionally and mentally healthy school for students.

"When they're feeling safe, when they're feeling regulated, when they're feeling connected with their trusted adults here at school, we know that that's when they learn best," said School Social Worker Laura Mitchell

Recently, Independence's achievements were recognized by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation. They named the school one of the healthiest in the nation.

"We did a school-wide celebration, but the students continue to have that sense of pride and so do our community members," said Morris.

Now other schools in Cherry Creek Schools have taken notice and are starting to work on their own schools' health so they can also help their students succeed.

Morris says that is a great thing: "When students are happy and healthy, when staff are happy and healthy, that creates a solid foundation. And when you have a solid foundation and people want to be a part of that school community, then students are going to be more successful in the classroom, which is going to help them be successful in the long run."