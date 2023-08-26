Hundreds of families uncertain of future after recommendation of 2 new school closures in Jefferson County

The Barelas are among the hundreds of families at Arvada K-8 now looking at an uncertain future.

"It was really surprising for us, we never thought it was going to come down to this point," Tanya Barela said.

Jefferson County is considering closing that school and Coal Creek K-8 after this school year.

Kimberly Eloe is the school district's communication director.

"Coal Creek Canyon K-8 is the lowest enrolled district-managed school here in Jeffco, and will serve fewer than 85 students, Similarly, Arvada K-8 will use just 60% of its intended capacity," Eloe said.

CBS

Last year Jefferson County school board approved the closure of 16 elementary schools in response to years of declining enrollment.

They warned they would be looking at changes to secondary schools moving forward.

"From our perspective at the district we have purview to what our programming should be like at all of our schools, and we know it's not equitable," Eloe said.

One closure already approved as part of phase 2 is Moore Middle School also in Arvada. The community knew they would likely be considered for closure and rather than wait -proposed their own plan to consolidate with Pomonoa High School.

"This has really revived that kind of community connectivity that we saw in the past," Danielle Varda said.

CBS

Varda's daughter went to school at Moore during that discussion, she's also a member of the school board and saw firsthand how families who came together to voice their concerns could help guide decision making in a way that worked for them.

"In this case the community was able to come to the district and say this is what we want," she said.

It will be the next step for families like the Barelas who are about to embark on a similar path with the school district.

"We just disagree with it." Barela said.

The district will have two community meetings for families to weigh-in.

Coal Creek Canyon K-8:

Dates and time: September 12 and September 21, 6:30-8 p.m.

Location: Coal Creek Canyon K-8, 11719 Ranch Elsie Rd, Golden, CO 80403

Arvada K-8:

Dates and time: September 7 and September 19 from 6:30-8 p.m.

Location: In the Arvada K-8 library, 5751 Balsam St, Arvada, CO 80002

