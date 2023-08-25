Jefferson County School Board votes to close 2 more schools by end of year

The Jefferson County School Board voted to close two more schools by the end of the year, according to officials.

Coal Creek Canyon K-8 and Arvada K-8 School are reportedly the district's two smallest Kindergarten through 8 schools as the board voted Friday that both close.

The board also voted back in June close to the district's smallest middle school, Moore Middle, by the end of the year.

Following the closure, Pomona High School will expand to serve students in grades six through 12.