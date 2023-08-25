Watch CBS News
Local News

Jefferson County School Board votes to close 2 more schools by end of year

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Jefferson County School Board voted to close two more schools by the end of the year, according to officials.

Coal Creek Canyon K-8 and Arvada K-8 School are reportedly the district's two smallest Kindergarten through 8 schools as the board voted Friday that both close.

The board also voted back in June close to the district's smallest middle school, Moore Middle, by the end of the year. 

Following the closure, Pomona High School will expand to serve students in grades six through 12. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 25, 2023 / 2:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.