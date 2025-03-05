Colorado homeowner's peek at surveillance video helped solve the disappearance, abduction of a 7-year-old boy

Colorado man's quick thinking is bringing a dad and a son who was allegedly kidnapped back together

Colorado man's quick thinking is bringing a dad and a son who was allegedly kidnapped back together

Colorado man's quick thinking is bringing a dad and a son who was allegedly kidnapped back together

A split second decision to peek at his home surveillance video is all it took for a Coloradan to accidentally help unearth seven years of unanswered questions in the 2017 disappearance of a 7-year-old boy.

"Normally I'll just scroll through. I'll just ignore it. I won't look at it," said Kyle Crone on Wednesday.

CBS Colorado's Gabriela Vidal interviews Kyle Crone. CBS

Crone had been in the process of selling his family's old home on Kelliwood Way in Highlands Ranch for the last few weeks when he initially saw what he thought was a burglary taking place in real time.

"They're showings and people coming and going every day," he said.

The incident happened in the afternoon on Feb. 23. Crone was at a party for his son's military deployment when he got the urge to look at the surveillance camera footage on the house.

Kyle Crone

"I noticed a male and female kind of coming up to the house -- and usually couples will have a realtor. I didn't see a realtor," he said.

In the video, the pair can be seen parking in the driveway. The woman can be seen in one video angle walking up to the front door with a tape measure and level, while the man walks through the backyard and somehow enters the home through the back door.

"I called the police right away," said Crone. "The second he goes in, the police are already showing up. I mean they had to be there in 2 minutes, maybe."

When Douglas County Sheriff's deputies arrived to confront the couple, they also discovered two children sitting inside the parked car in the driveway.

"That's when it started to kind of unravel," said Crone. "I didn't find out until today what really had happened."

The sheriff's office identified the couple as 40-year-old Rabia Khalid and 42-year-old Elliot Blake Bourgeois. One of the children in the car was also identified as 14-year-old Abdul Aziz Khan, who was allegedly kidnapped by Rabia in 2017 around in Atlanta. At the time, she was about to lose her case in an ongoing a legal custody battle with Aziz's father.

Aziz Khan with his father 7 years ago National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

His disappearance sparked national attention and search efforts across the country. His story was even featured on an episode of "Unsolved Mysteries."

"That was shocking," said Crone. "Having three boys, I can't even imagine the pain of that, even the thought of that."

Upon the couple's arrest, Crone also learned the male suspect had been using a fake name with realtors in the area, including his own.

"When I talked to my realtor, she says this guy -- Frank Hamilton was the name I heard him use on the camera -- he had actually called my realtor and she had asked for proof of funds or like a pre-qualification letter," said Crone. "A bunch of realtor friends said he was doing the same thing for whatever reason. "

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shared the following statement from Aziz's family in the wake of his discovery: "We're overwhelmed with joy that Aziz has finally been found. We want to thank everyone for their support over the last seven years. Now, as we navigate the next steps, we ask for privacy so that we can move forward as a family and heal together."

"I'm happy that the outcome was a good one," said Crone.

Crone says this happy outcome might not have been possible if he did not think to look at his surveillance video that specific day or if he had not decided to press charges.

Now more than ever, he believes even the smallest choices can have a lasting impact.

"It's good to pay attention and to be observant. Some things that seem like nothing, I think moving forward, I'm going to pay a little more attention everywhere I go," he said.