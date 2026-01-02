Colorado hit hard by flu surge as hospitalizations spike statewide; State among those with most cases in U.S.

Colorado is seeing a sharp rise in flu cases this winter, with state health officials reporting a surge in hospitalizations tied to a new strain of the virus.

According to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, 791 people were hospitalized with influenza in the seven days ending Dec. 27. Since Oct. 1, a total of 2,450 people across the state have been hospitalized because of the flu.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Colorado as one of a handful of states currently experiencing very high flu activity, based on emergency room visits, lab-confirmed cases, and hospital admissions.

A CDC map uses the proportion of outpatient visits to health care providers for influenza-like illnesses that include a fever plus a cough or sore throat to measure flu activity levels in the jurisdiction. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Health officials say flu season typically intensifies in January and February, but the early spike in cases could signal a longer and more severe season than usual. Nearly 800 people were hospitalized statewide during the final week of 2025 alone, already surpassing levels seen during the same period last year.

Doctors warn the worst may still be ahead as the flu season typically peaks in January and February, but health officials warn this year's early surge could mean a longer, more severe season.

Medical experts say one of the most effective ways to prevent getting sick or spreading the flu to others remains basic hand hygiene.

"It is our first line of defense for protecting ourselves, protecting our neighbors, and the most vulnerable in our community," said Casey Fiorella, manager of infection prevention at HCA HealthONE Mountain Ridge. "Washing your hands gets those germs off so you're not spreading them to shared surfaces like ATM buttons or door handles, and it helps minimize the risk of spreading germs to yourself and others."

Doctors also continue to recommend getting a flu vaccine as soon as possible, especially for people at higher risk of complications, including young children, older adults, and those with underlying health conditions.

With students set to return to classrooms next week, health officials are urging parents to keep sick children home to help limit the spread of illness in schools and the broader community.

Symptoms of the flu can include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, and fatigue. Anyone experiencing severe symptoms or trouble breathing is urged to seek medical care.