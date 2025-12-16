Colorado health officials confirm first flu-associated pediatric death of the season

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has confirmed its first influenza-associated pediatric death of the 2025-2026 season. According to the CDPHE, the child was elementary school-aged from the Denver metro area.

The death comes shortly before the health department's campaign to send text messages and email reminders to Colorado families of more than 225,000 children aged six months to five years whose records in the Colorado Immunization Information System show their child/children may be overdue for their annual flu vaccine.

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 22 : Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment building in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

According to the CDPHE, getting a flu vaccine is important for children ages five and younger because they are at higher risk of serious complications if they get sick with the flu. Right now, Colorado is experiencing increased flu activity with a 43% increase in flu hospitalizations during the last week of November. There is also an increase in flu activity nationwide after the Thanksgiving holiday, according to health experts.