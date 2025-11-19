Hiker in Colorado mountains saved in challenging rescue after 200-foot fall

A hiker in Colorado was saved after a 200-foot fall thanks to the quick action of their companions and a challenging technical rescue.

According to Chaffee County Search and Rescue North, the hiker was one of a group of three climbing on North Sheep Mountain on Saturday night. While helping the others in their group on steep terrain, the hiker slipped and fell approximately 200 feet through loose rock, said CCSAR-N. The hiker reportedly suffered multiple injuries in the fall, including to the head, back and extremities.

Chaffee County Search and Rescue North

Officials said they finally came to a stop on a steep slope in a head-down position, and their fellow hikers jumped in to save them. CCSAR-N said the other two hikers used a belt to create an anchor on a downed tree in order to prevent their companion from falling further down the slope, provided additional clothing, and rendered aid.

Conditions were dangerous as temperatures were near freezing, and the steep terrain made a helicopter rescue impossible, officials said. CCSAR-N personnel climbed to the group of hikers and provided them with safety gear and warming supplies while they packaged the injured hiker. Another group of rescuers brought a litter and 800 feet of rope.

Rescuers said falling rock remained a constant danger as they spent the next several hours carefully lowering the hiker through 1,600 feet of Class 3 and Class 4 terrain in the dark. Once they reached the Colorado Trail, the rescue team attached a wheel to the litter and brought the injured hiker to the trailhead. Chaffee County EMS took the hiker to a hospital for further medical care.

Chaffee County Search and Rescue North

CCSAR-N said the group's preparation helped rescuers find them quickly.

"Colorado's mountains are stunning — and unforgiving. These hikers were equipped with several of the Ten Essentials and were able to call for help and communicate their position, which significantly improved the outcome," said CCSAR-N.