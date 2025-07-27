Colorado heat wave expected for several more days before cooldown

The heat impacting Colorado will continue for two more days before some slight relief arrives on Tuesday.

Sunday will top out in the upper 90s across the Front Range. The record for the day is 98 degrees, set back in 1964. Monday could be another day of record-tying or breaking heat. The current record is 100 degrees.

Several towns and cities on the Eastern Plains are expected to see triple-digit heat both Sunday and Monday.

Tuesday, some slight relief arrives, and temperatures will return to normal for this time of year. Overnight Tuesday, a front will drop into the state, dropping temperatures into the 80s and upper 70s. The biggest change we will see is rain showers across the state. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, and localized flooding is possible.

The rain is highly needed for the western half of the state, where high fire danger and drought continue.

