Colorado Healthy Kids Day offers day of family fun

The YMCA of Metro Denver is hosting Healthy Kids Day to promote emotional and physical well-being. The event will happen at five YMCA facilities and include a wide variety of fun activities.

"We have so many fun activities for kids and their families. Some of those will feature YMCA programs, so that might be something like sports and STEM, fitness classes that are for all ages, crafts that kids might see at one of our summer camps, nutrition sampling," said Amanda Scates-Preisinger, Vice President of Community Well-being at YMCA of Metro Denver.

Local fire stations, libraries and food trucks will be present. There will be a bounce house and face painting. This is a national initiative by YMCA of the USA. It's been happening for over 30-years. People all over the nation will be participating.

"The focus for the Y is creating experiences for kids to feel healthy in spirit, mind, and body," Scates-Preisinger told CBS News Colorado.

YMCA of Metro Denver has partnered with Children's Hospital Colorado for Healthy Kids Days. There will be resources available for parents, as well as, for their children. The goal is to inspire entire families to keep their minds and bodies active throughout the summer months.

"Have fun, put your phone down, put the to-do list away, come and have fun with your kids," Scates-Preisinger said.

LINK: RSVP for Healthy Kids Day

Healthy Kids Day at the YMCA of Metro Denver is free to the public. It's happening on Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the YMCA facilities in Arvada, Aurora, Littleton, Southwest Denver, and University Hills.