Colorado health officials confirm first West Nile Virus death in Montrose County

West Nile Virus cases have continued to increase in Colorado, and health officials say two more adults have died of the disease.

This week, Montrose County Public Health confirmed the death of a man in his early 80s to have been caused by the virus, the first in the county this year. There are currently two confirmed reports of West Nile in Montrose County, officials said.

Lisa Gallegos, Communicable Disease Coordinator for the county, encouraged residents to take precautions against mosquitoes when spending time outdoors.

Earlier this week, Officials in Larimer County announced that an adult in Fort Collins infected with the virus has died. Larimer County officials have conducted multiple rounds of spraying for mosquitoes in efforts to curb the infected population. Another round of mosquito spraying is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 28.

Both counties are asking residents to take steps to protect themselves, including:

• Regularly using an EPA-registered insect repellent.

• Wearing loose-fitting long-sleeved shirts and pants for long walks, gardening, and other times outside.

• Avoiding outdoor activities during peak biting times around dawn and dusk.

Most people who contract West Nile Virus show no symptoms, or may develop flu-like symptoms within three to 14 days after being bitten, health officials shared. Common symptoms include fever, fatigue, headaches, body aches, a skin rash and swollen lymph nodes. In some cases, the symptoms can be severe and possibly deadly.

Anyone experiencing symptoms is encouraged to contact their doctor.