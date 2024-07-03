Colorado health officials confirm first case of tularemia in Jefferson County

Jefferson County Public Health announced that the first case of tularemia has been found in a Wheat Ridge resident.

JCPH describes tularemia as a bacterial disease that is associated with animals such as rodents and rabbits, along with insects, ticks and deerflies.

"While tularemia is rare, it is important for residents to be aware of the symptoms and take preventive measures," said Rachel Reichardt, environmental health specialist with Jefferson County Public Health. "Prompt treatment with antibiotics is effective, so early diagnosis and medical attention are crucial."

Symptoms of tularemia include fever, non-healing skin ulcer at the site of infection and swollen and painful lymph glands. Sore throat, mouth sores, abdominal pain and diarrhea can be symptoms if the infection is caused by ingesting contaminated food or water.

Health officials say tularemia can be cured and to see a physician if you experience any symptoms associated with the infection after being in areas where contact with wildlife is possible.