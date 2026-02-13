Colorado gunman who opened fire in Evergreen before turning gun on himself identified

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the gunman who opened fire on a medical office in Evergreen on Thursday. On Friday afternoon, investigators said the gunman had been identified as Lance Black, 62, of Evergreen.

Investigators said the incident began about 4:23 p.m. on Thursday when deputies responded to multiple reports of gunshots at the CommonSpirit Primary Care office located at 32214 Ellingwood Trail in Evergreen. According to the Jeffco Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived about five minutes later and saw broken windows believed to be the result of gunfire.

The CommonSpirit Primary Care office located at 32214 Ellingwood Trail in Evergreen. CBS

Deputies said they entered the building and found an adult male suspect inside who was armed with a shotgun. Although deputies said they tried to de-escalate the situation, the suspect used his shotgun to take his own life. Black had been a patient at that health care facility in the past, but investigators said the motive is still being investigated.

At the time, the medical offices and the surrounding shopping center were investigated to make sure there were no victims or additional threats. Investigators said Black fired approximately 19 rounds into various pieces of equipment, computers, doors and walls. No one was injured. The other businesses within the strip mall were not damaged by the shooter, except for one round that went into a vacant office, according to investigators.

Investigators said they are confident that Black acted alone and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

According to court records in Jefferson County, Black had previous convictions for assault, driving while impaired and violating a protection order.

Additional Information from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office:

For anyone affected by this incident, you are welcome to reach out to our Victim Advocates via email at victimservices@jeffco.us or call Jeffcom at 303-980-7300 and ask to speak to a JCSO Victim Advocate.

The Evergreen Resiliency Center, located at 5120 CO Rd 73 in Evergreen, will be open Saturday, Sunday, and Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All are welcome to come in and connect with advocates and mental health professionals who will provide emotional support and access to services. ERC phone: 720-362-2925 / email: admin.erc@victimoutreach.org.