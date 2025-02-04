Local Colorado groups troubled by White House DEI initiatives, Pentagon memo on Black History Month

The Pentagon's intelligence arm has issued a memo pausing "special observances" of several federal holidays, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Holocaust Remembrance Day, Juneteenth, and Black History Month as President Donald Trump continues to target diversity initiatives and observances. It comes as troubling news to several organizations in Colorado.

The order applies only to employees' ability to recognize these days with office activities or events and does not affect local celebrations.

The White House has not directly addressed the memo but White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump will sign a proclamation marking the start of Black History Month.

"The president looks forward to signing a proclamation celebrating Black History Month," Leavitt said. "It's in the works of being approved and will be ready for the president's signature."

The Defense Intelligence Agency stated that the decision aligns with the president's executive orders on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Portia Prescott, president of the Rocky Mountain NAACP, said the decision is troubling for civil rights organizations.

"It feels tough because it seems like everything we've worked so hard for could be erased with the stroke of a pen," Prescott said. "We are all disgusted with the level of mediocrity Trump is attempting to lead our country with. But this is nothing new for the NAACP. We're ready to fight back, take back our country, and advocate for those who can't fight for themselves."

The organization is preparing for a nationwide meeting on this week to strategize ways to respond to the current political climate.