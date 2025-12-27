Colorado grand jury indicts suspected leaders of Tren de Aragua gang

A grand jury in Colorado indicted two suspected leaders of the Venezuelan gang Tren De Aragua on Thursday in connection with a series of crimes in the state.

Brawins Dominique Suarez Villegas, also known as "Chino San Vicente," and Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano, also known as "Jovani San Vicente" or "El Viejo," are facing several charges, including violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act. According to the State Department, Mosquera Serrano was the first alleged TdA member to be added to the FBI's Top Ten Most Wanted List and was indicted in January with international cocaine trafficking conspiracy in Texas.

FBI reward poster of Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano Federal Bureau of Investigation

According to Thursday's indictment, Suarez Villegas and Mosquera Serrano were involved in robbery, extortion, kidnapping, money laundering and controlled substance offenses in Colorado between May 2024 and March 2025 as part of their alleged involvement with the transnational criminal organization.

The two men are facing charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, two counts of Hobbs Act Robbery and firearms offenses in connection with armed robberies at two Denver area jewelry stores last year. Another man charged in the robbery of Joyeria El Ruby, Newman Castillo-Delgado, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 240 month sin prison on Dec. 17. CBS Colorado is working to confirm the suspects' whereabouts.

The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado said that Castillo-Delgado, Suarez Villegas and Mosquera Serrano robbed the jewelry store in June 2024, taking nearly $4 million worth of jewelry and gold. They say the men brutally beat several employees with a firearm, and that multiple victims were injured in the attack.

Security footage of armed robbery at Joyeria El Ruby Denver Police Department

According to the DPD, Suarez Villegas was also involved with the kidnapping, ransom, torture and disfigurement of a victim in Oct. 2024. They said he is facing charges for conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping, cyberstalking and a firearms offence in connection with the crime. Other suspects are also facing charges related to this incident.

Authorities said the investigation is being handled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Denver Field Office, and the Denver Police Department, with assistance from the Colombian National Police GAULA ELITE unit and DEA Bogota Country Office - Group 3. Over the last year, the District of Colorado has announced two other federal indictments charging 30 alleged TdA leaders and members with drug trafficking, murder for hire and firearms offenses.