Firefighting pilot killed while battling Gold Mountain Fire in Colorado identified

A 56-year-old Canadian pilot who crashed into a Colorado reservoir in a firefighting helicopter and died over the weekend has been identified.

Nicholas Dale, a frontline federal contracted fire aviation pilot from Sooke, British Columbia, was killed on Sunday when his aircraft crashed into the Silver Jack Reservoir in western Colorado. He was involved in the battle against the Gold Mountain Fire. His body was later recovered from the aircraft, a K-MAX helicopter.

The Gunnison Sheriff's Office says the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating the crash.

The sheriff's office said in a news release it "offers its deepest condolences to Mr. Dale's family, friends, and fellow wildfire-fighting personnel during this incredibly difficult time."

On Monday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced that flags will fly at half-staff to honor the firefighting pilot. He issued a statement on Monday mourning Dale's loss:

"I was devastated to hear that Nicholas Dale, a brave frontline fire aviation pilot, died battling the Gold Mountain Fire. I, and every Coloradan, am deeply grateful for the thousands of brave firefighters and pilots across the state protecting us and our communities. My heart goes out to the pilot's friends, family, and colleagues who mourn this immense loss. We are committed to supporting our brave firefighters and their families, and the State stands ready to support any investigation into this tragic incident. Once selected, state flags will be ordered to fly at half-staff on Nicholas's memorial date to honor his bravery and sacrifice."

The governor says flags will fly at half-staff on the day of Dale's memorial service, once it has been selected.

The Gold Mountain Fire is burning north of Ouray and has covered approximately 36,259 acres. Firefighters say it is approximately 11% contained, and 175 nearby residents remain under mandatory evacuation orders.