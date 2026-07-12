Aircraft goes down in Colorado reservoir while fighting Gold Mountain Fire; status of possible victim unknown

Dive teams were called to Silver Jack Reservoir in western Colorado on Sunday after a firefighting aircraft went down in the water. The Gunnison County Sheriff's Office hasn't said so far if the aircraft is a plane or a helicopter.

The sheriff's office said in a news release on Sunday night that it appeared that only one person was on board the aircraft. They said that person's status is unknown.

The aircraft was involved on Sunday in the firefight against the Gold Mountain Fire, which started in late June and so far is only 5% contained. The burn area covers more than 35,601 acres, according to InciWeb, the national incident information system for wildfires.

The aircraft went down at 5:17 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. Silver Jack Reservoir located in southwestern Gunnison County.

The cause of the Gold Mountain Fire is undetermined so far. Mandatory evacuations remain in place in some areas east and northeast of the city of Ouray. There are no evacuations in the city limits.