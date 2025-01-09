Colorado Gov. Polis delivers State of the State address, focuses on housing, education

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis delivered the State of the State address at the state Capitol on Thursday. He focused on some of what makes Colorado the greatest place to live while also addressing some of the challenges the state is facing.

Polis mentioned the National Women's Soccer Team coming to Colorado and the Denver Broncos taking on the Buffalo Bills in the NFL Wild Card game this weekend.

Gov. Jared Polis delivered his State of the State address at House chamber of Colorado State Capitol on Thursday. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"In Colorado, it's not good enough is not good enough. We aim to do more, to do better for more people and climb higher. To improve our standard of living, to keep communities cleaner and safer... to increase access to housing that Coloradans can actually afford and offer the jobs, careers, and businesses that we want and we need. We deserve to protect our wild spaces. To help every student thrive, right here, right now. No excuses. To save people money, on everything from groceries to healthcare," said Polis.

Polis also talked about keeping the US Space Command in Colorado "where it rightfully belongs." The location of Space Command has been challenged in a decision then-President Donald Trump made in his final days in office during his first term to move the command to Alabama. President Joe Biden reversed that decision to keep it in Colorado in July 2023.

He mentioned Colorado being the hub of the quantum computing landscape tech industry as one of the industries where Colorado is leading the way.

Watch the complete speech in the video below:

Polis made a point to highlight how state leaders will not allow leadership in the White House or in Washington DC to keep them from making decisions to benefit people in Colorado.

"Here in this legislature and in this state, we can and we will do better," said Polis.