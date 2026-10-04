Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announces support for flood risk reduction near wildfires

Gov. Polis announced that the state will cover 75% of the local share of project costs to reduce flood risk near the Aspen Acres and Gold Mountain Fires.

The support includes Emergency Watershed Protection projects in Ouray, Pueblo and Custer Counties. When wildfires occur, they bring a serious threat of flash flooding. Loss of vegetation and hydrophobic soil increases runoff, which can pick up downed trees and debris as it floods an area.

Following the Aspen Acres Fire, a Beulah man was swept away by fast-moving floodwaters. The Colorado Office of Emergency Management says flooding poses an "imminent threat to public safety" in the burn scar areas and that these funds will help mitigate that danger.

A Beulah man was swept away by floodwaters on Aug. 16, 2026, following heavy rainfall near the Aspen Acres Fire. Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

"Colorado is doing everything it can to secure support and help Coloradans recover from these devastating fires. Covering more of the local costs will help counties protect their communities, families, homes, and infrastructure from flooding while freeing up local funds for other recovery needs. I am grateful to our local and federal partners for working together to help these communities rebuild," said Polis.

In September, the federal government approved a part of Colorado's Major Disaster Declaration request for aid to those affected by the Aspen Acres and Gold Mountain Fires, which burned more than 140,000 acres in southern and western Colorado. Those funds will go towards the repair of critical infrastructure and debris cleanup on private property. However, the state's requests for Individual Assistance and the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program were denied.

Polis says the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service program is providing assistance to address issues that threaten lives and property. NRCS funds will cover 75% of the eligible construction costs. That usually means local and county organizations cover the remaining 25%. Now, Polis says the state will cover 25% of the local share, leaving local authorities responsible for only 6.25% of the eligible construction costs.

"On behalf of Sheriff David J. Lucero and the Pueblo County Board of County Commissioners, we are grateful to Governor Polis and the State of Colorado for this continued investment in our recovery. The Aspen Acres Fire did not end when the flames were contained; the post-fire flooding will remain a threat for years to come. This commitment significantly reduces the burden on Pueblo County while helping us protect lives, homes, and critical infrastructure as our communities recover," said Joshua Johnson, Emergency Management Coordinator for the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.