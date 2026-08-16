One person killed in flash flooding near Aspen Acres burn scar in southern Colorado

On Sunday, storms brought dangerous flash flooding to the area around the Aspen Acres burn scar.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, a Beulah man was swept away in fast-moving flood waters on Sunday afternoon. They say the man was standing outside near the intersection of Highway 78 and Central Avenue when he became caught up in the floodwaters. Although Beulah fire personnel tried to rescue him, he was swept away downstream.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

Multiple agencies searched by ground and air to find the man. His body was eventually spotted by a Flight for Life crew approximately two miles downstream from where he was swept away. Rescuers hiked to the location to recover his body. His identity has not been released.

The National Weather Service estimates 1-1.5 inches of rain fell in Beulah over an hour and a half on Sunday afternoon. Heavy rains in burn scar areas can pose serious threats of flash flooding, and the sheriff's office asked residents to take precautions around the scarred areas.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

"Our hearts are heavy today as we confirm the tragic loss of life resulting from this afternoon's

flooding in Beulah," said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero. "I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family and those affected by this tragic loss."

Intense flooding was also seen in the Ula Trail area on Sunday.

Kelly Howe

The area around the Aspen Acres fire was also struck by flooding last month. The loss of vegetation and hydrophobic soil causes an increase in runoff, which can pick up downed trees and debris as it quickly flows through the area.