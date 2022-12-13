Colorado figuring out how to distribute settlement $$ from damage done in opioid crisis

Colorado is getting yet another big settlement for damage done in the opioid crisis. This time, it is part of a $10.7 billion nationwide agreement that CVS and Walgreens will pay out to states for damage done. Colorado's share is over $150 million. That means figuring out how to spend that money.

"We're just fighting this battle against addiction every day," said Geno Shvedov, director and founder of Hazelbrook Recovery. "If we were able to get more funding we'd be able help more people and literally save more people's lives."

Hazelbrook has 24 sober living centers, four detox houses and a community center. It has rapidly expanded since it was established in 2016.

"We would apply in Arapahoe County, Jefferson County, each of them have their different variables that fall within that," said Shvedov's wife Jess. "Arapahoe County, which is where we primarily are, would be recovery housing, the transitional safety zone expansion, peer support expansion and harm reduction."

The state has divided into 19 zones for distribution of the hundreds of millions of opioid settlement dollars. Six of those regions have already applied. Plans go through the Colorado Opioid Abatement Council set up by the office of the state attorney general. The questions that hangs over all of it are what is the best use of the money and what are the most effective strategies?

"There is so much data out there regarding what works," said Rhiannon Streight, who is a behavioral health consultant for the Steadman Group, a consulting company. Steadman has been working for some of the regions as they try to figure out what is the best way to use the money the state will share on a two year approval basis over a total of 18 years.

"Part of our process is really educating them, using our subject matter expertise to make sure that they are making solid choices," said Streight.

There are concerns about large amounts of money coming through government programs and potential waste, as occurred with COVID dollars. Generally, there are several categories for abatement.

"Folks can spend dollars in five different buckets of funding. These are treatment, prevention, recovery, criminal justice and harm reduction," said Streight.

The areas that have already sought funding has led to a mix. About 40% of the money has gone to treatment.

"So while a lot of the money did go to treatment, you can get a lot more done with smaller amounts of dollars when you're looking at prevention, recovery, criminal justice, some of these other areas of funding," said Streight.

Prevention includes supplying Narcan to treat overdoses and giving out fentanyl test strips. Teaching people to admit problems and to seek help has shown effectiveness in studies.

"I know a lot of folks are talking about anti-stigma campaigns. So raising awareness and also getting the message out there that there are resources available in communities if you just know where to turn," Streight added.

At Hazelbrook say Geno and Jess Shvedov, they have proven many of their programs are successful.

"Like the things that we know work are recovery housing works for sure. Peer support works for sure. Transitional safety zones work for sure," said Geno.

Those safety zones are spaces for people who may still be testing positive for drug use, but need an interim on their road to breaking addiction. It takes innovation and the needs of clients vary widely.

"As this crisis evolves and the drugs evolve we continue to evolve with it and not be stagnant and not be stuck in models that are outdated," said Geno Shvedov. "We know what we're going to apply for because we know what works. We have proven models of success."