After robbery attempt at Colorado gas station and shootout, police in Brighton capture injured suspect

Suspect accused of firing shots at police is now in custody

An attempted armed carjacking led to a police chase and shootout on Thursday afternoon in the northeastern part of the Denver metro area. Police in Brighton shot and injured the suspect, who they identified as Jaime Benavidez.

It started when a police say Benavidez threatened a man with a gun at a gas station on Bromley Lane in an attempt to steal his car. That victim resisted, and during the struggle the gun went off. The victim was not hit but police say he does have minor injures from the fight that took place with the suspect.

Police say Benavidez took off on a bicycle and stole a different car a few blocks away. Police said the suspect was known to the victim of this alleged carjacking.

When officers tried to stop him, police say he fired at them and hit multiple police vehicles.

Officers returned fire and wounded Benavidez, ending the chase near Brighton Road and East 105th Lane. He was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.