State of Colorado offers free college application days this week, provides an opportunity to "make dreams happen"

Good news for future students: Starting Tuesday, you can apply to go to college for free. As part of a statewide initiative to remove financial barriers that prevent students from pursuing higher education, schools across Colorado are waiving their application fees.

That initiative is making a huge difference for students who are making ends meet, like Melissa Chavez, by removing the first financial hurdle to higher education. She's a first-generation college student at the University of Colorado Boulder and a working mom.

"It's difficult often times when people ask me how I do it. I just say I don't sleep," she said with a laugh. "I just always felt that I was capable of more and had this drive to want to do more. And these free application days are what got students into college."

From October 7-9, all 32 public colleges and universities, along with several private schools, are waiving application fees for everyone.

"Before you know, it you have opportunity to make your dreams happen," said Chavez.

Financial assistance has been a huge asset and necessity in her education process.

"It was the guidance of my mentors who pushed me and found these small little starter points and resources for me so I could take off running from there," she said.

Those resources included the Prosperity Denver Fund and Latinas First Foundation.

"Getting your application in is a great first step. The challenge comes after when families are really thinking how are we going to pay for tuition and fees and books," said Michelle Neuenschwander, Prosperity Denver Director of Programs. "The fund was created by Denver taxpayers to support local nonprofits who are providing college scholarships and support services for students, to provide wraparound services so they can not only get into college but thrive and succeed while they're in college.

"We're able to provide nonprofits with reimbursements for their successful programming that support college and high school students. I think of families who are battling increasing costs of rent, groceries, childcare and a student who might just have a rough day and get that flat tire on the way to school. That stress of just being able to pay for that bad day can really impact their college experience."

Chavez said this week's opportunity is well worth considering.

"Having funding opportunities where you can be funded and fill your fridge ... make all the difference," she said.