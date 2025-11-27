Colorado food hall serves Thanksgiving meals with a Mexican twist

A Colorado food hall, The Golden Mill, is bringing the community together through a thoughtful take on Thanksgiving tradition with the second annual Thanksgiving Community Table. It's a Thanksgiving meal with a Mexican twist.

"It was rice and beans, and the cheesy peppers, it was amazing," said one customer.

The unique menu paired with a way to not only enjoy community, but to give back.

"Everything that we do today, 100% will be proceeds will be donated to BGOLDN," said Susan Ganter, a co-owner of The Golden Mill. "We have our tap wall open, and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to BGOLDN as well."

BGOLDN is an organization working to eradicate food insecurity and feed the community all year round. People can dine for free on Thanksgiving or donate what they can for the meal.

"We felt that this was an opportunity to allow for those that are normally not able to afford a Thanksgiving meal with those that are and bring them together at the same table and essentially have an opportunity to talk and to share a Thanksgiving meal," Ganter added.

It's now become a new tradition that's gaining popularity. Ganter says last year they served around 350-400 people, and this year they expect to feed twice as many. And, whether you're a college student, sports enthusiast, or are looking for a fun take on the holiday, there's something for everyone.

"It's a great excuse to get out of the house, go have a beer, support a good organization, give back to the community," said one customer watching sports with a group of friends.