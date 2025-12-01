Colorado's flu season is underway, and health officials say it's starting earlier than usual.

"Holiday season is flu season," said Dr. Neil Cella, a pediatric ER physician.

Cella, who works at HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children's at Presbyterian St. Luke's in Denver said the hospital is busy treating flu patients ranging from babies to teenagers.

"Influenza is the most common virus we're seeing right now," Cella said, explaining some of the symptoms, "Fever is prominent, heavy runny nose, cough, sore throat, and then fatigue and muscle aches."

He added that other respiratory viruses, including RSV and COVID cases, are circulating as well.

Statewide, flu activity is climbing. Data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows hospitalizations and emergency visits are increasing, and the state epidemiologist expects that trend to continue.

"We were already seeing a pretty steep increase in the number of flu cases here in Colorado over the last couple of weeks, so we do expect to see that continued steep increase," said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, CDPHE's state epidemiologist.

Herlihy said the timing is critical, with Christmas and New Year's just weeks away.

"(We) certainly recommend that people get protection from the influenza vaccine if they have not yet, because it does take about two weeks for full protection," she said. "That influenza vaccine is recommended all the way down to six months of age, so there is certainly a prevention opportunity available for children this season when we are seeing more disease in kids."

Even mild cases can lead to severe illness in vulnerable people, like older adults, Herlihy explained. If a person -- child or adult -- isn't feeling well, doctors advise they stay home to prevent any illness spread.

"I say this a lot in the ER, but if you can prevent a disease, it's so much better than treating a disease," said Cella, adding his encouragement for people to get vaccinated. "I've been doing this long enough I've seen enough bad flu -- the vaccine is well worth it."

For information on where to get a flu shot, visit CDPHE's website. The site also provides everyday prevention measures to reduce the transmission of influenza and other respiratory illnesses.