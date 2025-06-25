Colorado florist aims to keep weddings affordable for the "everyday couple"

Parker florist tries to help keep costs low for wedding couples

A Colorado business is working to help wedding couples find budget-friendly floral arrangements for their special day at a time when it can be an aspect that breaks the bank.

Calla Lane Florals in Parker works with around 150 couples each year. Owner Brianne Pittenger says the average couple spends between $3,200 and $4,500 with them. It's a cost she's working to keep low, even as the prices of weddings soars.

"It all stemmed from my experience with trying to find good vendors at a good cost," Pittenger told CBS Colorado.

Pittenger knows firsthand how expensive weddings can be.

"I found that it's really hard to find a florist that doesn't require a minimum spend," Pittenger said. "A lot of them are requiring clients to spend $5,000, $7,000."

Since her own wedding and the pandemic, Pittenger says costs have only gotten higher. It's why she started both her own wedding planning business and her own wedding floral business.

"I saw a huge need in the market for the everyday couple is what I like to call them," Pittenger explained. "So people who want beautiful flowers on their day but don't want to have to spend a crazy amount of money."

Calla Lane, named after Pittenger's two children, tries to keep wedding florals affordable and accessible without sacrificing any of the beauty in the bouquet. The business works with couples to meet their budget.

"These are beautiful orchids and peonies," said Pittenger, while pointing to a table of wedding arrangements.

They do it by sourcing flowers from a local co-op and repurposing them when possible.

Pittenger says she's seeing a trend of more intimate weddings because more couples are opting for smaller weddings as costs soar.

"Guest lists I've seen decrease a little bit," Pittenger said. "It's a little bit more intimate -- people that are your go-tos that you want there on your day."

Luckily, Calla Lane has not been hit hard by inflation or tariffs, but it's bracing for potential impacts in the future. Pittenger says one thing they have noticed is that it takes a little longer to get flowers these days.

Calla Lane has been so successful that it will be opening a second location in Charleston, South Carolina in early 2026.

Among it's current floral arrangement services, Calla Lane also does elopement bouquets.

"This is just a really fun job," said Sydnie Axelson, the lead floral designer at Calla Lane.

Axelson assembles the arrangements by hand.

"I always recommend bringing in inspiration pictures or telling me the vibe or color palette so we can go from there or customize," Axelson told CBS Colorado.

Axelson works with couples to bring their vision to life.

"I think couples in Colorado want the colorful wildflower aesthetic, so that's kind of what we lean into," Axelson said. "It's really rewarding to see everything come to life."