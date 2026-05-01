Colorado first responders use basket to rescue patient after vehicle rollover from I-76 into Clear Creek

First responders rescued a patient who was trapped inside a vehicle that went from I-76 down into Clear Creek on Thursday night. Adams County Fire Rescue crews rushed to the single-vehicle accident from the westbound lanes of I-76 into Clear Creek below.

Adams County Fire Rescue crews used a rescue basket to bring a patient up to I-76 from below. Adams County Fire Rescue

Firefighters extricated the patient and then used a rescue basket to bring the patient up to a waiting ambulance on I-76.

Crews stated in a Facebook post that this was a "below-grade rescue" and that they have trained multiple times on the tactic. Fire officials said this was the most efficient choice to bring up the patient from Clear Creek.

Adams County Fire Rescue crews used a rescue basket to bring up a patient from a vehicle in Clear Creek to I-76. Adams County Fire Rescue

The patient was rushed to the hospital.

Adams County Fire Rescue stated in its post that situations like this one are why crews conduct so many different training scenarios.