Colorado firefighters rescue 4 cats from garage fire in unincorporated Jefferson County

Firefighters responded to a house fire that started in a garage southwest of Denver on Monday. All of the home's residents safely evacuated the house and firefighters rescued two cats and administered oxygen. Two other cats were unaccounted for as of about 10:45 a.m.

The fire was reported around 9:45 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Allison Way, near West Coal Mine Avenue and South Wadsworth Boulevard.

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, but they found that it did not extend from the garage to the home.

Around 10:15 a.m., South Metro Fire Rescue reported that firefighters had rescued one cat and were administering oxygen.

About 10 minutes later, the agency said a second cat was rescued and was administered oxygen too, before being returned to the homeowner.

After 11 a.m., South Metro Fire Rescue said the last two cats were located and were safe.

Fire crews were ventilating smoke from the garage and will continue to investigate the cause of the fire.