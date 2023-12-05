Watch CBS News
Colorado firefighters keep barn fire from spreading to nearby home in Douglas County

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Firefighters with South Metro Fire Rescue kept a barn fire from spreading to a nearby home in Douglas County. Crews rushed to the fire on Patty Lane near Jordan Road and Hess Road on Monday night. 

Firefighters battle a barn fire in Douglas County. South Metro Fire Rescue

When crews arrived, they found a burning barn that was threatening an adjacent home. The fire had spread to the grass. 

Crews' efforts to extinguish the fire were hampered by the nearest fire hydrant located more than a mile away. Tenders trucked in water from the hydrant 3,000 gallons at a time. 

 South Metro Fire Rescue responded to an outbuilding fire at 9480 Patty Lane in Douglas County.  Carolyn Benik

Two wildland units were called to the scene after embers from the barn fire were spotted falling in nearby dry fields. 

Firefighters remained on scene overnight, watching for hot spots. Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.

No humans or animals were injured in the fire.  

