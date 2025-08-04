Colorado fire crews reach 100% containment in Coulter Creek Fire; locals express gratitude to firefighters

Firefighters have officially left the Coulter Creek Fire after fully containing the 104-acre wildfire, but plan to monitor the burn area for flareups while neighbors breathe a sigh of relief for a wildfire that got too close for comfort.

The fire ripped through a remote neighborhood between Carbondale and Aspen, requiring officials to evacuate local homes while crews got to work trying to contain the fire. Drops from tanker planes and helicopters made a huge dent as the hot, dry winds whipped the fire closer to homes. But Scott Smith of Out of Bounds Ranch said the "air ballet" performed by air crews was magical to watch.

"The response was phenomenal," Smith said. "I'd love to shake every one of their hands and give them a big hug, and I think all the neighbors around here would feel the same way."

An aerial photo shows the burn scar of the Coulter Creek Fire, which came dangerously close to homes near Carbondale before firefighters fully contained the blaze. CBS

While the official cause of the fire is still under investigation, the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District mentioned that lightning was reported in the same time and area as when the fire started and is likely the cause. The fire chief commended his team for the quick efforts.

"The quick actions of firefighters combined with the support of air resources stopped this fire before it could cause greater damage," said Rob Goodwin, chief of the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District. "This was a strong team effort that demonstrates the value of our mutual aid partnerships and the training our crews do year‑round to prepare for these situations. I am grateful there were no injuries and no homes were lost in this fire."