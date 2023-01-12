Colorado finally gets a break from active weather to end the week

After numerous weather systems moving across Colorado in recent days and weeks, the entire state will be dry on Thursday and Friday before the next storm arrives late Saturday.

Temperatures will remain cool on Thursday but with plenty of sunshine, it should feel warmer in the afternoon compared to recent days. The mountains will also be mostly sunny and dry but a persistent northwest wind in the high country will continue to make it feel quite chilly.

CBS

Overall January has been a chilly month for Colorado with only two days so far this month with above normal temperatures in Denver. The average temperature for the month through Wednesday has been 28.2 degrees which is more than 3 degrees below normal. That is quite significant from a climate standpoint.

CBS

Warmer weather will arrive for Friday and Saturday with high temperatures in the 50s along the Front Range. Some metro neighborhoods without much snow left on the ground could reach 60 degrees.

Then a storm on the West Coast on Thursday will reach the mountains of Colorado by Saturday night before moving east to Denver and the Front Range on Sunday. The vast majority of snow with this next storm will stay in the mountains but there is a slim chance for a quick rain or snow shower in the metro area late Sunday into very early Monday morning. Temperatures will also become noticeably cooler again starting Sunday.