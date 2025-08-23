Colorado to feel like fall for several days with cooler temperatures and chance of storms

Cooler temperatures over the weekend for the Denver Metro areas.

The weekend and upcoming work week are going to feel more fall-like as temperatures drop around 10 degrees below average highs for the Denver metro area. Expect afternoon highs in the upper 70s for the Front Range, low 80s in southeastern Colorado, and 90s on the western slope.

Monsoonal moisture slowly moves back into Colorado starting Saturday and increasing over the next couple of days. There is a 30% chance of storms Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Severe weather is possible for the Front Range both days with gusty winds and hail the biggest threats.

Sunday night through Monday, rain showers are likely. Flash flooding is possible on Monday as a result of the heavy rain and dry ground.

The cool, wet weather sticks around for the week. The rain showers are great news for the state with our drought conditions.

