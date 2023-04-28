Court officials say a federal judge won't block Colorado's new abortion reversal ban, due to state prosecutors not enforcing it at this point. This shuts down an attempt from an Englewood-based Catholic health clinic to block the ban.

Bella Health and Wellness sued the state immediately after Gov. Jared Polis signed the law this month, banning abortion-reversal treatment. A procedure medical experts say is not supported by science.

Colorado regulators and the Attorney General's Office already said they would enforce the ban until rules governing the use of medication are written.