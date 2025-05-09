Colorado family celebrates fifth generation of CU Boulder graduates going back 100 years

At the University of Colorado Boulder, thousands of graduates are crossing into the real world and celebrating four years of being a Buff... or, in Jameson Good's case, celebrating more than 100 years of CU family history.

"Great, great, great aunt, I believe, was the first one here, and she graduated in 1901," Jameson Good said.

Jameson Good's great, great, great aunt Lucinda was among her graduating class at CU Boulder. CBS

His aunt Lucinda was one of CU's first ever graduates, marking just the start of 5 generations of CU students in the family.

"When we all get together, it can get pretty rowdy, but that's the CU spirit," Jameson Good said.

In fact, Jameson's family says they're the only fifth generation family of CU alumni ever. And this graduation brought almost everyone together for a full house with lots of memories to share.

"I know Jameson gets tired of me telling him what I did when I was here," Jameson's dad, Tim Good, said.

"I can remember when I was a little boy, we lived about four blocks from the campus, and my grandmother was also one of the first [CU students]," Great Uncle Marty Miles said.

Jameson Good with his family CBS

And alongside so many memories, there's even more CU loyalty.

"There was one school. It was CU and I think, yeah, there was no other choice," Aunt Stephanie Good Scavuzzo said.

Some family members even flew in from overseas to celebrate the family affair.

"I heard that there was going to be this graduation and celebration of the fifth generation again. And so I just said, I can't miss that. So I just bought a different ticket," Cousin Martin Miles said.

Amid the pomp and circumstance, there's a deep appreciation for their family's circumstances that keeps bringing everyone together in Boulder, Colorado.

"Now I get emotional... to see what the education has done for all the family members. It's pretty amazing where they started in the 1900s and where some of them have gone," Aunt Stephanie Good Scavuzzo said.

Jameson Good CBS

Now, just as Jameson continues the legacy, there are already questions about whether the next generation will head to CU.

"Far ahead in the future, but for sure, there'll be an effort. So I guess, so I can come back and relive my days," Jameson Good said.