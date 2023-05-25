Colorado faith communities join with law enforcement to learn safety

Houses of worship are popular targets for those wishing to express their hate. That's why an interfaith group is coming together to teach the community how to protect the places in which they worship.

"We want a place of sanctuary to feel just that," said Nirmeen El Sayed the Office Manager for the Colorado Muslim Society.

They spent Wednesday afternoon readying their mosque to host a bunch of visitors. Many of whom will be of a different faith tradition all in the name of safety.

"We want people to come, feel protected, bond. All houses of worship need and want to feel that security," said El Sayed.

They are hosting the annual protecting houses of worship workshop. It brings together people of all faiths and law enforcement to discuss way to keep their mosques, temples and churches safe for their worshippers.

"We want houses of worship to learn how to identify their vulnerabilities, how to partner up with their Federal and local law enforcement agencies, how to identify a threat and be aware of their surroundings, and how to respond during an attack to minimize casualties," said El Sayed.

Colorado has seen its share of threats or attacks over the past six years. In 2017, the Islamic Center in Fort Collins was attacked. Two years later a man threatened to blow up a Jewish temple in Pueblo and just this year, a man tried to burn down a church in Loveland. Plus, attacks have ramped up nationwide.

Nirmeen El Sayed says in these times it is more important than ever to teach faith leaders how to protect their followers.

"There is a higher threat against the Muslim community, the Jewish community and we've seen just this past Ramadan where there was an attack on an imam."

She says despite all the threats and attacks, faith communities in Colorado aren't scared, and after Wednesday night will actually be more prepared.

"We're not going to close down our places of worship, we're going to continue to worship but we are going to learn how to protect ourselves and our communities," said El Sayed.

The workshop is held in a different location every year and it is open to the public.