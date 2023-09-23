Energy Day makes return to Denver's East High School

Robots, cranes, electric cars and more. Energy Day made its return to Denver's East High School.

"A lot of people don't know what goes on in the energy industry. It's kind of nebulous if you're not familiar with it," explained Emily Haggstrom with Colorado's Consumer Energy Alliance.

Nearly 70 interactive demonstrations and exhibits were on display to teach students and their families about the various forms of energy and science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Attendees include students, educators, families, and business leaders looking to learn, teach, and explore the various energy types and opportunities in STEM industries.

"It's a fun, creative outlet," said East High School student Hailey Sine.

Sine is a co-captain of East's 1339 Angelbotics Club. She says Energy Day is the perfect opportunity for networking if you're already active in STEM, or learning more if you're new to the field.

"You kind of can get a little bit of the real word like the engineering field and interact with those people, while also having a nice community of people who can support you and kind of collaborate with," said Sine.

Students and teachers are also awarded each year for their achievements in STEM-related competitions. In the seven years since its inception, Energy Day has given away almost $100,000 to students and teachers for their achievements in STEM. Energy Day participants are leading the way in various stem fields regardless of age or gender.

"Energy Day lets us show that girls can do anything, not just boys," said Daisy Velis with Girls Inc.

"Energy is going to be a crucial part of what we do moving forward, so it's important for parents and students to come down and learn about energy and what it means," said Haggstrom.