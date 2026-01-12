Colorado emergency responders continue to get struck by drivers, most not paying attention

Too many emergency responders are getting struck by vehicles. That's the message coming from Colorado State Patrol, the Colorado Department of Transportation, and Western Tow and Recovery.

Colorado State Patrol says that 10 of their troopers have been struck by vehicles in 2025, seven of them in inclement weather. Eleven of their troopers were struck in 2024 by vehicles; seven again in inclement weather.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says two of its employees were killed while working in 2024. The department says that 64 of its employees have been killed since 1929.

Western Tow and Recovery reports that three of their employees were struck in 2025.

Now, these three agencies are reminding drivers of the Move Over Law. The law requires drivers to move over a lane whenever they encounter any stationary vehicle on a highway with its hazards or safety lights flashing, and if they can't move over, they must slow down to at least 20 mph below the posted speed limit.

In a press conference held Monday morning at Western Tow and Recovery, all the agencies agreed; this should never happen.

"These are real people taken far too soon while serving the traveling public," CDOT Deputy Director Bob Fifer said. "Every day, our crews are exposed to near misses and dangerous driving behaviors. They are wearing high visibility gear and working behind protective equipment, but nothing makes them invincible."

If you fail to move over or slow down and are ticketed, it's a class 2 misdemeanor traffic offense and includes a $150 fine and a 3-point license violation. After 12 points, your license gets suspended in Colorado.