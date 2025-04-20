Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado's Elitch Gardens opens for 135th season on Easter Sunday

By Michael Abeyta

/ CBS Colorado

Elitch Gardens opens for 135th season on Easter Sunday
Elitch Gardens opens for 135th season on Easter Sunday 02:07

Coloradans who weren't busy with church, egg hunts, or Easter bunnies Sunday could have gone to Elitch Gardens. The park opened officially for the first time Sunday for its 135th season.

3-elitch-frame-0.jpg
CBS

The garden opened its gates to season pass holders earlier this week, but day pass holders had to wait until Saturday, or so they thought. With the snowy and cold weather on Friday and Saturday, Elitch Gardens decided to postpone their opening day to Easter Sunday.

Austin, Cooper and Davis were some of the first into the park with their parents. They said they have been here before, and they know what they want to ride.

elitchs-opens-mha-raw-frame-26126.jpg
CBS

"Most of the Easters we ski, but it's too late to ski," said Davis. "We're doing the boomerang first."

"I want to do the Brain Drain or the Mind Eraser," said Austin.

elitchs-opens-5pkg-frame-1356.jpg
CBS

Elitch Gardens wasn't alone in altering weekend plans. The Colorado Rockies postponed their Friday game because of the weather too. Elitch Gardens says they know it may have been disappointing for some fans, but it was the right thing to do.

"Obviously, in Colorado, that's the game. Like, it was snowing on Friday. It was a question on Saturday. The weather turned out a little bit better, I think, than we were expecting. But it's something you have to call ahead of time. You know, you don't want people coming in from Colorado Springs on Saturday morning to snow and not being open," said Elitch Gardens' Marketing Manager Katelyn Beets.

elitchs-opens-5pkg-frame-1791.jpg
CBS

Austin, Cooper and Davis are glad they came on Sunday and not Saturday because of the weather.

"It's just right," said Austin and Cooper.

"I think it's going to be medium," said Davis.

But the boys said they are glad to be here, no matter what day it is. When asked if the gardens are better than an egg hunt, they excitedly answered, "Yeah!"

Michael Abeyta
Michael-Abeyta.jpg

Michael Abeyta is a general assignment reporter/MSJ for CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.