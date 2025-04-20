Colorado's Elitch Gardens opens for 135th season on Easter Sunday

Coloradans who weren't busy with church, egg hunts, or Easter bunnies Sunday could have gone to Elitch Gardens. The park opened officially for the first time Sunday for its 135th season.

CBS

The garden opened its gates to season pass holders earlier this week, but day pass holders had to wait until Saturday, or so they thought. With the snowy and cold weather on Friday and Saturday, Elitch Gardens decided to postpone their opening day to Easter Sunday.

Austin, Cooper and Davis were some of the first into the park with their parents. They said they have been here before, and they know what they want to ride.

CBS

"Most of the Easters we ski, but it's too late to ski," said Davis. "We're doing the boomerang first."

"I want to do the Brain Drain or the Mind Eraser," said Austin.

CBS

Elitch Gardens wasn't alone in altering weekend plans. The Colorado Rockies postponed their Friday game because of the weather too. Elitch Gardens says they know it may have been disappointing for some fans, but it was the right thing to do.

"Obviously, in Colorado, that's the game. Like, it was snowing on Friday. It was a question on Saturday. The weather turned out a little bit better, I think, than we were expecting. But it's something you have to call ahead of time. You know, you don't want people coming in from Colorado Springs on Saturday morning to snow and not being open," said Elitch Gardens' Marketing Manager Katelyn Beets.

CBS

Austin, Cooper and Davis are glad they came on Sunday and not Saturday because of the weather.

"It's just right," said Austin and Cooper.

"I think it's going to be medium," said Davis.

But the boys said they are glad to be here, no matter what day it is. When asked if the gardens are better than an egg hunt, they excitedly answered, "Yeah!"