Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado weather: State experiencing brief midweek cooldown before the warmth returns

By Alex Lehnert

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado experiencing brief midweek cooldown before warmth returns
Colorado experiencing brief midweek cooldown before warmth returns 02:43

The dry cold front that passed through Colorado Tuesday afternoon will result in some slightly cooler temperatures Wednesday afternoon.

img-5103.jpg
Goats in Louisville chomp on grass in an open space area as part of the Colorado city's wildfire mitigation efforts on Tuesday at dusk. CBS

After highs reached the mid-80s Tuesday, we look for temperatures to climb into the low 70s for Wednesday, which is still above average for this time of year.

co-today-highs.png

 Along with the slightly cooler temperatures, a little bit of a breeze will pick up into the mid-afternoon hours. Winds at times could gust up to 15mph, tapering into the evening.

graf-fr-wind-gusts.png

Another strong ridge of high pressure will develop leading into Thursday, and that will help bring our temperatures back into the 80s. By Friday afternoon, record breaking temperatures are possible across the area.

The record for DIA on Friday is 83 degrees, set back in 1950. The forecast high for Friday is 82 degrees. 

Alex Lehnert
alex-lehnert.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert provides the weather forecast on CBS Colorado Mornings. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out her bio.

First published on October 18, 2023 / 8:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.