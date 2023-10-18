Colorado weather: State experiencing brief midweek cooldown before the warmth returns

The dry cold front that passed through Colorado Tuesday afternoon will result in some slightly cooler temperatures Wednesday afternoon.

After highs reached the mid-80s Tuesday, we look for temperatures to climb into the low 70s for Wednesday, which is still above average for this time of year.

Along with the slightly cooler temperatures, a little bit of a breeze will pick up into the mid-afternoon hours. Winds at times could gust up to 15mph, tapering into the evening.

Another strong ridge of high pressure will develop leading into Thursday, and that will help bring our temperatures back into the 80s. By Friday afternoon, record breaking temperatures are possible across the area.

The record for DIA on Friday is 83 degrees, set back in 1950. The forecast high for Friday is 82 degrees.