Watch CBS News
Local News

Severe drought conditions expand in Colorado as hot, dry weather continues

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon in Northern Colorado
Severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon in Northern Colorado 03:07

As we close out July, it's been a very dry month. Denver International Airport has recorded 0.64 inches of rainfall -- well below the monthly average of 1.92 inches. 

dia-rainfall.png
CBS

Portions of Colorado's Front Range are classified as abnormally dry, shown in yellow on the drought map. 

drought-denver.png
CBS

But the worst conditions are on the western slope of Colorado, where extreme drought has expanded by 3% in just the past week, thanks to hot, dry weather. Severe and moderate drought have also increased slightly. 

drought-nw.png
CBS

Looking ahead to the fall, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting drier and warmer than average conditions across most of Colorado from August through October. 

90-day-precip-outlook.png
CBS

With warmer and drier weather expected across Colorado drought conditions are likely to get worse as we head into the fall.   

90-day-temp-outlook.png
CBS
Callie Zanandrie

Callie Zanandrie provides the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado. Read her bio & send her an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue