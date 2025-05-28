Former arena site in one Colorado city receives no bids for redevelopment, nearby businesses share concerns

No Colorado developers put in bids at site of former 1stBank Center, nearby businesses are worried

If you've driven on Highway 36 between Denver and Boulder in recent months, you've probably noticed something is different in Broomfield. A large sign that used to announce upcoming concerts next to the highway is the only indicator that a music and entertainment venue used to be right next to the Boulder Turnpike.

The former 1stBank Center is now a dirt lot in the Arista neighborhood. The demolition of the 19-year-old building cost about $3 million. City council members voted to tear down the building last year as high upkeep costs outpaced income.

To redevelop the land the city opened up the lot to bids from developers in February. However, three months later, not a single developer submitted a proposal.

How has this impacted local businesses?

Some business owners in the Arista area previously told CBS Colorado they were worried about the loss of business from the venue's closure. Now, with the knowledge that there are no bids on the land, there are a lot of questions.

Kayla Leavitt opened up her restaurant Proto's Pizza down the street in 2008-- shortly after the arena opened. Leavitt told CBS Colorado they opened the business primarily because the 1stBank Center – also known as the Broomfield Events Center – was close by. When it was open, the venue brought in big-name acts like Green Day and Dead & Company.

"We had the 1stBank Center right there," Leavitt said, "Anytime there was a show, there would be a line out the door."

But the venue struggled during the pandemic and never quite recovered, eventually resulting in its closure and costing the city millions of dollars. The closure also means less fans walking through the Arista neighborhood, which has cut down customers to some businesses like Proto's.

"Now it's like you have to actually, like, scrimp and save during the summertime so that you can make it through the winter," Leavitt said. "Because everything west of us didn't make it."

Still, some residents and vendors have seen the community become more residentially focused, with their customer base changing from fans to regulars in the apartments built around the former arena. One resident of a nearby apartment complex sharing they appreciate the extensive parking options without the large events.

Still, without any bids on redevelopment, businesses like Proto's might have to wait even longer for a replacement to the empty lot.

After no developers bid, what's next for the space?

The city released a statement to CBS Colorado about the fact that no developers submitted proposals for the space, sharing in part:

"Several developers indicated that they were considering making a proposal, but market and investment considerations resulted in their decision not to proceed at this time. Broomfield staff is working on a strategy for an approach for a future mixed-use development for the site and will provide an update to City Council as the strategy is developed."

However, Leavitt said she's skeptical about the possibility for another mixed-use building amid the others already in the neighborhood.

"I hear, like a lot, that they want to put, like a mixed residential in there. We already have those. [We need] something that's going to draw people in, like a bowling alley, a grocery store, a literally anything, but apartments."

Right now, the bidding process has been closed, and the city did not clarify the city's strategy moving forward. Whatever comes next, Proto's plans to stay at the heart of its Colorado community.

"We'll hold on till our last dying breath, even if it's just me inside this building, I will not close," Leavitt said.