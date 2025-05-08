Colorado deputy stolen car pursuit ends in crash at Centennial Airport

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies pursued a stolen vehicle that ended with a crash at Centennial Airport. Deputies said the chase happened about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The chase ended with the vehicle crashing into a building at the airport. Two people were taken into custody.

A crash involving a stolen car out of Douglas County damaged Centennial Airport. CBS

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.

The building suffered damage and was reinforced with plywood on Wednesday morning. It's unclear whether airport operations will be disrupted.