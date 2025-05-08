Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado deputy stolen car pursuit ends in crash at Centennial Airport

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Chase leads to crash at Centennial Airport
Chase leads to crash at Centennial Airport 01:17

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies pursued a stolen vehicle that ended with a crash at Centennial Airport. Deputies said the chase happened about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The chase ended with the vehicle crashing into a building at the airport. Two people were taken into custody.

photo-22.jpg
A crash involving a stolen car out of Douglas County damaged Centennial Airport. CBS

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated. 

The building suffered damage and was reinforced with plywood on Wednesday morning. It's unclear whether airport operations will be disrupted. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.