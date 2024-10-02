Watch CBS News
Colorado deputies search for 4 masked men in connection to deadly shooting outside apartment complex

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputies investigate shooting at Ivy Crossing Apartment Complex
Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputies investigate shooting at Ivy Crossing Apartment Complex 01:00

Deputies in Arapahoe County are searching for at least four men dressed in all black who were wearing hoodies and black masks at the time of the shooting on Tuesday night. According to investigators, deputies were called to a possible disturbance at the Ivy Crossing Apartments located at 2350 S. Quebec St. about 9:30 p.m.

ivy-crossing-shooting-43vo-transfer-frame-383.jpg
Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputies investigated a deadly shooting at the Ivy Crossing Apartments. CBS

Witnesses told dispatchers that there was a group of people in the parking lot, and several of them were yelling and fighting. Witnesses also said shots were fired. 

When deputies arrived, there were about 50 people outside the apartment complex. 

A 23-year-old male had been shot and seriously injured. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. 

ivy-crossing-shooting-43vo-transfer-frame-1024.jpg
  The Ivy Crossing Apartments located at 2350 S. Quebec St.  CBS

Deputies said a group of suspects, who had weapons, ran away from the area. Law enforcement from Denver and Aurora also responded to assist Arapahoe County and established a perimeter. Deputies searched the area with K9s but couldn't locate the suspects. 

The identity of the deceased has not been released. 

