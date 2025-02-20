Watch CBS News
Colorado deputy wounded, suspect dead after standoff in City of Brighton

An Adams Sheriff's deputy said the suspect in a standoff with law enforcement in Brighton is now dead.

A deputy was shot in the hand during the standoff. SWAT responded and "took gunfire from the barricaded suspect," according to Adams County's Sheriff's office. 

Sgt. Adam Sherman said the woman inside made it known that she was not going to cooperate, "She yelled she had hostages inside the house." The hostages would later leave the home unharmed. 

Investigators are now searching the home after hearing gunfire inside.

standoff-on-east-160th-ave-in-brighton.jpg
Adams County Sheriff's Office

According to authorities, Adams County deputies and Brighton police were serving a warrant at 20400 East 160th Avenue late Thursday morning. Officials said the situation turned into a standoff, and multiple specialized teams are on the scene to negotiate a peaceful solution.  "We attempted every communication tool at our disposal," said Sherman.

There is a shelter-in-place order for nearby residences. Officials asked anyone traveling in the 5200 block of Bridge Street to seek an alternative route.

