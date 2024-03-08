Colorado deputies arrest 2 suspects, seize methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl

Two suspects have been arrested near Glenwood Springs in connection with drug charges. The Garfield County SPEAR Task Force and Garfield County Sheriff's Office K9 unit pulled over the suspects outside of Glenwood Springs in the early morning on Thursday.

Sandra Thomas was arrested for an out-of-county drug warrant. Angel Westcott was arrested for possession of a controlled substance- methamphetamine.

Angel Westcott and Sandra Thomas Garfield County

After arriving at the Garfield County Jail, deputies located 113.92 grams of methamphetamine, 18.47 grams of suspected cocaine and 9.66 grams of powdered fentanyl on Thomas. Deputies located 89.43 grams of methamphetamine and 15.75 grams of powdered fentanyl on Westcott.

This is the fifth arrest of Westcott in the past two years for drugs and the fourth by the SPEAR Task Force. This is the fourth arrest of Thomas in the last two years and the second by the SPEAR Task Force.

SPEAR stands for Special Problem Enforcement and Response.